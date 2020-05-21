Celebrate “Funkoween” With New Pop! Figure Pre-Orders on Entertainment Earth

by | May 21, 2020 12:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

What better way to prepare for Halloween than with Funkoween! Funko —the maker of all things vinyl + pop culture— has pre released several of their spooky new Pop! Figures that are perfectly themed for the spirited season. From Haunted Mansion characters and Marvel icons to cult classic films, fans can preorder all of their Halloween favorites now on Entertainment Earth for anticipated arrivals in August and September.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Haunted Mansion

Last week, Disney teased these new releases as part of their #Halfway2Halloween celebration. Some lucky fans might even score a chase variant of the figures that reveal more of what’s really going on in the stretching portraits!

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Still hotly debated on whether or not it’s a Halloween or Christmas movie, Tim Burton’s stop motion classic never ceases to impress, no matter what the season. This year’s figures include Sandy Claws, The Mayor, Sally and three styles of Jack Skellington.

Hocus Pocus

Sisters! The Black Flame Candle has been lit, the Sanderson trio has been summoned, and they’re on their way via broom, mop, and vacuum!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey and Minnie look fabulous in their not-so-spooky costumes!

Marvel Zombies

Oh no! Four favorite Marvel characters have been zombified for this next release. Are their powers more or less dangerous now that they just want brains?

1 of 4

Edward Scissorhands

The beloved cult film has made its way to Funko with a four figure series. Edward himself has three different looks, and then there’s Kim in her lovely white dress ensemble.

1 of 4
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend