Board Game Review: Jungle Cruise: Adventure Game

by | May 31, 2020 11:42 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The Jungle Cruise: Adventure Game from Ravensburger was announced earlier this year at Toy Fair and brings a touch of Disney Parks magic to fans on June 1st. Grab your skipper hat and set sail for an adventure on the exotic rivers of the world with 2-4 players in this highly detailed game that lovingly celebrates the funniest attraction in any Magic Kingdom-style park. Corny jokes abound as you traverse the “Niles and niles” of spaces on this board.

1 of 2

You’re a skipper for the world famous Jungle Navigation Company on your way to headquarters with a boat full of passengers. Along the way, you’ll encounter perils that might cause you to lose passengers, but you might also pick up some lost cargo. By the way, one of the four families on your boat has been chosen by the president of the Jungle Navigation Company, Alberta Falls, to be caretakers of the company while she takes a much-needed vacation. Try not to lose any of them!

Players start by choosing from one of four different boats, which will be their pawn and help them keep track of their crew and cargo. The boats take their names from the multiple versions of the attraction with Amazon Annie, Congo Connie, Nile Princess, and Kissimmee Kate represented by the colors blue, green, yellow, and red. Players grab the crew tiles that correspond to their selected boat and distribute them on the boat’s four quadrants, which become important when you start drawing Navigation Cards. The quadrants are port, starboard, center, and stern.

1 of 2

There are two types of cards. The Skipper Specialty Cards look like a pocket of a skipper’s shirt and contains one of six special abilities that assist them on each turn. Each player takes one at the start of the game. The other cards are Navigation Cards, which get shuffled into one desk that players draw from. Every time a player lands on a neutral space, they draw four cards, choosing the ones they want to play based on the number of spaces they moved during that turn (the max is four). These cards are themed to scenes in the attraction and contain jokes on them. There are three dice with “!” marks and players roll the number that corresponds to the danger on the card. The card also notes which section of the boat is being targeted. Players remove one crew or cargo from that section for every “1” they roll.

1 of 4

Each player receives a Warning Flare, which they can use for a reroll on a Navigation Card. There are four Outposts on the board where players must stop their turn when they pass. A used Warning Flare can be reactivated at an Outpost and players can also pick up Lost & Found items here, as well as at the start of every turn if they have an opening on their boat. There are three types of Lost & Found items, which become more important by the end of the game when each player’s cargo is evaluated to determine a winner.

The goal of the game isn’t necessarily to be the first to arrive at headquarters, but to get there with the most number of crew and cargo. Bonus points are awarded for having a full set of all three types of cargo and passengers from the chosen caretaker family are worth more. Similar to Clue, there are tokens for the four families which get shuffled and distributed throughout the board. Players who take the longer routes through the board can see “Clues” by looking at the tokens that aren’t the chosen family.

1 of 3

There is still an advantage to being the first to reach headquarters with tips that can be picked up on each skipped turn to add to your value. But truly the best strategy is to take your time and try to have a full boat when you arrive. Players can also rearrange their boat at the start of each turn and the instructions give a helpful hint: The safest place on the boat is in the center.

1 of 3

We had a lot of fun playing our review copy of Jungle Cruise: Adventure Game from Ravensburger. It allows Disney fans and families to bring home a piece of Adventureland and the game is even more fun the more you ham it up. Part of the game includes reading the jokes on the cards out loud. I hope you enjoyed this review. If you did, my name is Alex and this is LaughingPlace.com. If you didn’t, my name is Harvey and you’re watching TMZ.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend