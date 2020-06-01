Comic Analysis: Star Wars (1977) #8

by | Jun 1, 2020 5:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s ongoing analysis of Marvel’s original Star Wars comic book. Issue #8 was released on November 8, 1977, nearly six months after the movie came out in theaters. This would have been the only new Star Wars content released around this time, as the first Expanded Universe novel Splinter of the Mind’s Eye would not be published until February of 1978. In the bullet-point list below I’ll go through this issue panel by panel and point out any interesting tidbits or oddities that jump out to me.

  • Cover: “Eight Against a World!” This is the first appearance of Jaxxon, the notorious green rabbit-like Lepi smuggler who has only recently been reincorporated back into the main Star Wars canon. The cover also advertises a Luke Skywalker adventure contained within, as the previous issue focused almost entirely on Han Solo and Chewbacca.
  • Page 1: “Eight for Aduba-3” is this issue’s official title, likely inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.
  • Page 3: I like the variety of looks used for the cantina patrons here. One is some sort of cyborg with his brain under a glass dome, one is a three-eyed lizard person, and one just looks to be a gorilla.
  • Page 4 (panel 2): According to Wookieepedia, the alcoholic drink Nikta has only even been mentioned once after this.
  • Page 5: The similarities between this story and Seven Samurai grow more evident. I should note that the “Bounty Hunters” episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the “Sanctuary” episode of The Mandalorian both also borrow the same plot.
  • Page 6 (panel 1): The name “Cloud-Riders” was much later repurposed for the Enfys Nest’s gang of marauders in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The character name “Serji-X Arrogantus” was inspired by famed MAD Magazine writer and illustrator Sergio Aragonés. He even has the same kind of moustache.
  • Page 7 (panels 4-5): Why is Han meeting with his potential recruits while shirtless?
  • Page 8 (panel 2): Outside of a Star Wars role-playing game, the Spiner species was never seen again after this four-issue story.
  • Page 8 (panel 5): Amaiza Foxtrain is another long-lost Legends-canon character that was recently revived for IDW’s kid-focused Star Wars Adventures comic book. The Black Hole Gang has also popped up here and there since this story.
  • Page 8 (panel 6): They’re still spelling “Hutt” as “Hut,” but that won’t change until Return of the Jedi.
  • Page 9 (panel 3): Don-Wan Kihotay is an obvious combination of Don Quixote and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
  • Page 9 (panels 4-5): Han says “The Jedi have been outlawed since the rise of the Empire” and “Darth Vader destroyed the Jedi years ago.” Apparently he knows much more about Jedi history than we’ve been led to believe.
  • Page 10 (panel 2): Jaxxon insists he’s not a rodent, which reminds me of a certain space-faring raccoon.
  • Page 11 (panel 5): “Starkiller,” as most Star Wars fans know, was Luke Skywalker’s original last name.
  • Page 12 (panel 3): The transition to Luke’s story is an interesting one with Han being reminded of his friend by young Jimm Doshun.
  • Page 14: Luke’s “deadly mission” only lasts a couple pages in this issue, and doesn’t offer much in the way of conflict whatsoever. I’d feel a little cheated if I’d bought it based on that blurb on the cover.
  • Page 17: “Next: Showdown on a Barren World!”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend