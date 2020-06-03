Commemorate 30 Years of Universal Studios Florida with New Retro Merchandise

by | Jun 3, 2020 4:58 PM Pacific Time

Universal Studios Florida fans already know that this is a special year for the park, but for those of you who weren’t aware, 2020 marks the resort’s 30th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, Universal has introduced a new line of merchandise featuring their neon marquee and first decade attractions. We don’t know about you, but this retro look is a serious blast from the past and for those of us growing up in the 90s, a reminder of way cool and simpler times.

Just today, after an extended closure, Universal Orlando Resort opened its gates to Annual Passholders and resort hotel guests ahead of its official opening on June 5th. Upon our visit to Universal Studios Florida, Laughing Place’s Jeremiah Good discovered the fantastic throwback merchandise that calls back to the opening years of the park. Let’s take a look:

Retro Marquee Vanity Plate $16.00

Gone are the days of the King Kong, Earthquake, Jaws, and Back to the Future attractions, but this vanity plate brings back a flood of memories!

Retro Marquee Hip Pack $28.00

This bag features the classic neon marquee above a zippered pouch and bright blue straps with Universal’s slogan “Ride the Movies.” Remember those days?

Retro Marquee Fanny Pack $26.00

If the bag above is too mellow for you, this neon fanny pack will definitely make a statement! Any kid who grew up in the 80s-90s surely had attire or accessories in these exact colors, and if those kids are anything like me, they were probably some of their favorite possessions!

Retro Marquee Socks $17.00

Fans who want to keep things simple will love these socks that display the full marquee over the entire foot.  

Universal Studios Retro Marquee Pen $5.00

This is the perfect writing tool for sending postcards, don’t you think?

Universal Studios Florida 30th Anniversary Pin $8.00

Celebrate Universal’s 30th birthday with this marquee pin that honors the true classic.

Retro Magnet Set $17.00

Dress up your fridge, locker, or favorite magnetic surface with this two pack set. One magnet features the retro Universal Studios Florida logo and the other, attractions including Jaws, Kongfrontation, and E.T. Adventure.

Universal Studios Florida “Ride the Movies” T-Shirt $28-$30

These shirts look exactly like the old billboards and brochures promoting the resort! The shirt reads: “Universal Studios Florida Presents: Kongfrontation, E.T. Adventure, Jaws, Back to the Future The Ride, Earthquake: The Big One, Monster Makeup Show, and More.”

Retro Marquee Shot Glass/“Toothpick Holder” $9

Grab your favorite bubbly drink or adult beverage and toast to 30 entertaining years with these USF shot glasses emblazoned with the park marquee.  

Retro Mug $13

Gather your vacation pals and scoop up a couple of these mugs which are great for sipping your favorite hot drink (I’m having a mocha) and reminiscing about your recent visit.

Did you think we were done with the neon? Not yet! Complete your retro look with super bright fashion statements.

Universal Marquee Neon Baseball Cap $25-$28

Universal Studios Florida Tank Top $30

Universal Studios Florida 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt $30

Universal Studios Florida Bucket Hat $28

Universal Studios Florida Sweatshirt $50

Retro Marquee Visor $25

Finally, if you’re looking for some fun knick knacks, this selection souvenirs is pretty stellar.

Retro Marquee Can Coolers $10

Retro Car Coaster 2-Pack $9

Universal Studios Florida Cooling Towel $20

Decal and Bumper Sticker Set $12

What do you think of this retro Universal Studios Florida collection? Which item do you want the most? Let us know!

All photos by Jeremiah Good.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
