Universal Orlando Resort to Launch Phased Reopening of All Parks on June 5th

Following approval of their phased reopening plan, Universal Orlando Resort has announced they will open to the general public on June 5th. All three of their Parks will welcome back guests along with the already opened, CityWalk.
What’s happening:
- Today, Universal Orlando Resort announced they will be reopening all of their parks on June 5th. This includes:
- Universal Studios Florida
- Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Universal’s Volcano Bay
- The resort posted a Welcome Back page on their website informing guests of their new policies that are in effect for the reopening.
- Universal assures guests they are carefully managing this reopening with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place.
- Additionally, they are informing visitors that everyone will need to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando’s policies.
- Guests can find additional information on Universal's FAQ page.
- At this time, Universal’s resort hotels will not be reopening, however, plans are being finalized and details will be shared soon.
Hours of Operation, Beginning June 5
- Universal Studios Florida – 9am-6pm Daily
- Universal’s Islands of Adventure – 9am-6pm Daily
- Universal’s Volcano Bay – 10am-5pm Daily
- Universal CityWalk Orlando – 8am – 10pm Daily
New Safety Measures:
- Universal has updated their safety measures in accordance with the CDC guidelines.
- This includes enhanced sanitation procedures, distance spacing, and screening. Universal is asking that all guests and Team Members comply with following:
- Face covering required – Everyone is required to wear a face covering during their visit.
- Temperature check required –Temperature checks will be required upon arrival, and guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be admitted.
- Wash hands often – Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.
- Social distancing – Practice social distancing and keep at least 6 feet (2 meters) between your travel party and others.
- Floor markings – When present, please stand on the floor markings until the group in front of you moves forward.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Use hand sanitizer when required – At select locations including prior to boarding ride vehicles, guests will be required to use hand sanitizer.
- Follow Team Member direction – Please follow directions from our team members and have patience as we work through these new operational procedures.
- As a precaution, Universal Orlando is reminding all guests that people who show no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected.
- Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Even with enhanced safety guidelines in place, Universal cannot guarantee that guests won't be exposed during their visit.
Other Safety Measures:
- In addition to face coverings and temperature checks, guests can expect the following when they visit Universal Orlando:
- Staggered parking
- Managed and reduced daily park attendance
- Managed and reduced attraction ridership, show attendance and restaurant seating. Some areas and events may remain closed for now.
- Increased cleaning and disinfection of food locations, ride vehicles, restrooms and other frequent “touch points” that go beyond Universal’s already aggressive cleaning procedures
- Social distancing practices at all locations through the parks, within attractions and queues and at restaurants
- Use of virtual lines at select attractions
- Cashless payments and “no touch” policies where possible
Universal Orlando Resort App:
- Guests can stay up to date on the latest information for all things Universal with the Official Universal Orlando Resort App.
- Universal Orlando Resort offers free WiFi throughout the parks and Universal CityWalk.
- The app also allows guests to have a Contact-Free experience to purchase tickets and mobile order meals:
- Order meals on the go with Mobile Express Pick Up
- Get a Virtual Line return time
- Purchase tickets in the app and scan at the turnstile
- Set up TapTu Pay at Volcano Bay
What they’re saying:
- Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts: “We want to invite guests back to our theme parks in a cautious and thoughtful way. We have put new health and safety procedures in place for both our team members and guests. And we have worked hard to make sure our guests can enjoy their time with family and friends. Doing this the right way will take all of us — and we need everyone’s help. Guests should follow our guidelines and continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and health officials.”