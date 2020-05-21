Universal Orlando Resort Proposes June 5 Reopening Date for General Public

by | May 21, 2020 12:41 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

During today’s Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting, Universal Orlando Resort proposed a June 1 reopening date with the general public being welcomed back to the parks on June 5.

  • According to Universal’s proposal at today’s meeting, the parks would open on June 1 to and 2 only to Team Members, followed by invited guests such as Annual Passholders on June 3 and 4.
  • The parks would then open to the general public on June 5.
  • Universal’s proposal also included a mapping out of the entire journey of both the guest and their Team Members from pre-arrival communication through the entirety of their visit.
  • Universal will be following a guideline of 3 “S”s: Sanitation, Screening and Spacing Standards.
  • All guests and Team Members will go through temperature screenings upon arrival and will be required to wear face coverings.
  • Any guest who does not have a face covering will be given a free disposable one.
  • Mobile ordering will be used in front-of-house and back-of-house at all dining establishments.
  • Universal will be offering contactless payments and discouraging cash transactions.
  • Virtual queues will also be implemented at highly attended attractions.
  • Universal also shared that they will be closing all interactive play areas and handing out 3D glasses individually at attractions that require them.
  • The use of water and mist elements will also be reduced/eliminated in attractions.
  • Single rider lines and post-show meet-and-greets will also be eliminated.
  • At Universal’s Volcano Bay, the number of tubes in the lazy river will be reduced.
  • Guests will be able to find ambassadors throughout the parks who will be able to answer any questions they might have, including locating hand sanitiser and hand washing stations.
  • Team Members will be instructed to wash their hands every 30 minutes and the number of breaks they receive will be increased.
  • Universal will also use social distancing markers on the ground, signage throughout the parks and handout with guidelines in multiple languages.

 
 
