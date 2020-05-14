Universal Orlando CityWalk Begins Limited Reopening

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk began a limited reopening today, with a handful of establishments in the resorts shopping and dining district opening its doors to customers for the first time since March.

CityWalk opened today at 4 PM and will remain open until 10 PM.

The following destinations reopened today: Select full-service restaurants and quick-service food locations: Red Oven Pizza Bakery, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant & Market, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville (outside seating and Lone Palm area only), Voodoo Doughnut and Auntie Anne’s. Each restaurant will have a limited menu and limited seating available. Universal Studios Store, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company’s retail shop and select merchandise carts as well as Hollywood Drive-In Golf

Universal will also be limiting capacity at venues and increasing their already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Guests visiting CityWalk are required to wear face coverings during their visit. Guests can find face coverings for sale in the Universal Store.

Universal is screening both guests and Team Members with temperature checks before they are allowed to enter.

Universal also has markings on the ground, encouraging guests to practice social distancing during their visit.

Universal Orlando promises to continue to monitor conditions and make adjustments as they move forward.

Additional venues may be added over time and hours of operations are subject to change.

The entire walk is open around the lagoon and up to the entrances of both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, however opening dates for both parks have not been shared at this time.

