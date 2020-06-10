Video/Photos: Universal CityWalk Begins Phased Reopening at Universal Studios Hollywood

In a last-minute surprise move by one of Southern California’s most popular tourist destinations, Universal CityWalk Hollywood opened its gates today at noon as the first part of its “thoughtful phased reopening,” after having been shuttered for several months due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

New operational procedures and safety precautions were in place as guests began returning to Universal CityWalk this afternoon– slowly at first though visitors began to trickle in more rapidly as word spread of this soft reopening. Select shops and dining locations were available including Johnny Rockets, Blaze Pizza, Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, Starbucks Coffee, and the ever-popular Voodoo Doughnuts.

Watch Universal CityWalk Hollywood reopening day full tour:

Other shops and restaurants opening today included the combination KFC / Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Shoe Palace, Skechers, Guess, Crepe Cafe, Abercrombie Kids, and Tilly’s. Other locations remained closed including the Universal Studio Store (outside the theme park entrance) and AMC Universal Cinema.

Universal CityWalk’s current operating hours are 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM daily, and free self parking is available during this initial soft reopening period. Enhanced safety measures include temperature screening at the venue’s now-single point of entry (guests with a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit / 38 degrees Celsius will be turned away), spacing marks on the floors and pathways, limited occupancy regulations, and “rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all high touch points, including chairs and tables.” Facial coverings are required for both guests and Team Members, and are available for purchase in the parking structure prior to entry thanks to a handy “Sani-Center” vending machine.

I spent the afternoon wandering through CityWalk and was impressed by how thorough its proprietors were being in ensuring the safety of their guests. In addition to shooting the 22-minutes video walkthrough above, I also live-stream for half an hour on the Laughing Place YouTube channel as we explored which locations are now open and which remain closed for the time being.

Watch Live from Universal City, California – CityWalk reopens:

Universal Studios Hollywood theme park remains temporarily closed. For further information, be sure to visit the park’s official website.