Universal Studios Hollywood Announces the Phased Reopening of Universal CityWalk Starting Today

by | Jun 10, 2020 11:32 AM Pacific Time

Well the long-awaited first steps are beginning for reopening the parks in Southern California, as today Universal Studios Hollywood announced that Universal CityWalk will begin their phased reopening of the entertainment capital of LA.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting today, Universal CityWalk begins a thoughtful phased reopening of select venues welcoming guests back to enjoy the iconic destination as it resumes operations with enhanced health and safety measures.
  • CityWalk is open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.  
  • Following is a partial list of select venues that are now open; individual venue hours may vary. Additional venues will be added as the phased opening continues and hours of operation are subject to change. Complimentary self-parking is available during this initial reopening period, subject to change.
  • Up to the minute information can always be found on the  Universal CityWalk website or the Universal Studios Hollywood mobile app.
    • Dining & Eateries:  
      • Voodoo Doughnut
      • Johnny Rockets
      • Blaze Pizza
      • Starbucks
      • Crepe Café
      • Pizza Hut  
      • KFC
      • Taco Bell
      • Buca di Beppo
    • Retail:                    
      • Shoe Palace
      • Skechers
      • Guess Accessories
  • Universal CityWalk is implementing new health and safety measures that focus on Screening, Spacing and Sanitization.  A single point of entry now welcomes guests to the destination along with temperature checks and required face coverings.
  • The video below highlights the new protocols:

  • While working closely with local health officials and the company’s own health and safety experts, Universal CityWalk will continue to monitor conditions and make adjustments as conditions evolve. Specific health and safety measures include:
    • Temperature checks for all Guests upon arrival. If they have a temperature of 100.4° Fahrenheit / 38° Celsius or greater, the Guest will not be permitted to enter.
    • Face coverings required for all Guests throughout their visit. Face coverings also will be available for purchase.
    • Limited occupancy at all venues to help enforce social distancing.
    • Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all high touch points, including chairs and tables.
  • Universal Studios Hollywood remains temporarily closed. Universal Orlando’s theme parks, CityWalk and hotels are now open. 
 
 
Comments

