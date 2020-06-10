Universal Studios Hollywood Announces the Phased Reopening of Universal CityWalk Starting Today

Well the long-awaited first steps are beginning for reopening the parks in Southern California, as today Universal Studios Hollywood announced that Universal CityWalk will begin their phased reopening of the entertainment capital of LA.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, Universal CityWalk begins a thoughtful phased reopening of select venues welcoming guests back to enjoy the iconic destination as it resumes operations with enhanced health and safety measures.

CityWalk is open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Following is a partial list of select venues that are now open; individual venue hours may vary. Additional venues will be added as the phased opening continues and hours of operation are subject to change. Complimentary self-parking is available during this initial reopening period, subject to change.

Up to the minute information can always be found on the Universal CityWalk website or the Universal Studios Hollywood mobile app. Dining & Eateries: Voodoo Doughnut Johnny Rockets Blaze Pizza Starbucks Crepe Café Pizza Hut KFC Taco Bell Buca di Beppo Retail: Shoe Palace Skechers Guess Accessories

Universal CityWalk is implementing new health and safety measures that focus on Screening, Spacing and Sanitization. A single point of entry now welcomes guests to the destination along with temperature checks and required face coverings.

The video below highlights the new protocols: