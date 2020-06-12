Take a Look Inside One of the First Reopened Disney Store Locations

by | Jun 12, 2020 12:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Several Disney Store locations have now reopened, including Orlando’s own “Imagination Park”-style shop at The Florida Mall. Our Florida correspondent Jeremiah Good stopped by today for a look at the magic that awaits Guests when their local store reopens. Part of the store’s reopening plans include limited capacity, with a social-distancing queue outside the shop in case they need to use it.

A Cast Member is usually at the front of the store to greet Guests and point them in the direction of what they’re looking for, but now they’re also enforcing the rules, which include mandatory face coverings for Guests over the age of 2-years-old.

1 of 2

Reminders have been placed throughout the store at all eye levels to remind Guests to keep their distance from other shoppers.

The queue to check out has also been clearly marked so Guests can maintain their distance while waiting to process their transactions.

You’ll need to hang onto those Disney Dollars a little longer as the Disney Store only accepts contactless payment methods, such as credit and debit cards or mobile payment methods.

1 of 2

Always going above and beyond, Disney offers Guests several opportunities to sanitize their hands while shopping, including at the cashier desk and at the entrance/exit of the store.

In-store events are on pause for the time being and the theater space was open, but with cautions to maintain 6-feet of distance from other Guests. The interactive touch screens have been covered to reduce the spread of germs.

Not all Disney Store’s have reopened and Disney recommends checking shopdisney.com/storelocator to see if your local store has posted updated hours. For now, it looks like the magic of Disney is slowly reopening throughout the country via local Disney Store’s. As always, you can shop for your favorite merchandise anytime at shopDisney.com.

 
 
Comments

