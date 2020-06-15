LEGO Reveals Buildable Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Set Coming This Summer

by | Jun 15, 2020 10:05 AM Pacific Time

Golly! Fans of LEGO and Disney sure have something to look forward to this summer. After last year’s LEGO Ideas Steamboat Willie set was such a success, the popular toy company has announced a new set featuring large-scale buildable Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse characters.

Mickey and Minnie pose for photographs in front of their old-style camera with a guitar, photo book, and a bouquet of posies, all on a display-ready stand featuring the iconic mouse couple’s instantly recognizable autographs.

What’s happening:

  • LEGO has announced the new Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse set, which will be released on August 1.
  • Pre-orders for the set begin on July 1 at LEGO.com.
  • The set (#43179) includes 1,739 pieces, is recommended for adult builders ages 18 and up, and costs $179.99.

What they’re saying:

  • LEGO: “Step back in time and get hands-on with the original animated stars of the silver screen, as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are brought to life in buildable LEGO brick form. With this brand-new construction set, fans can re-live fond memories and immerse themselves in the magical world of LEGO®|Disney , as they build their own versions of the world famous couple.”
  • LEGO: “Based on Disney’s iconic characters, the large-scale LEGO®|Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters are full to the brim with nostalgic and stylish details. Perfect for Disney fans looking to re-create the magic again and again, these dynamically posed models not only come dressed in their instantly recognisable original outfits, they also come equipped with a series of unique buildable accessories to pose with, including a retro camera, a guitar and a photo album complete with pictures of the iconic duo’s adventures from years gone by – creating endless possibilities when it comes to displaying the beloved couple.”
  • LEGO designer Ollie Gregory: “We always look to design things that people would like to put on their shelf, including my own, which is why we went for the ‘classic’ Mickey Mouse design with the iconic silhouette and colour palette – as a surprise for builders, the characters insides are built from colourful elements inspired by classic outfits worn by the the pair in the past. The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters are extremely detailed and intricate, and there were lots of challenges to overcome. For example, to create the tips of their noses we even had to bring back the LEGO Classic Space Helmet in black, which hasn’t been seen since 1987. LEGO fans will also notice that we have debuted a new colour in this set, 363 – TR. Brown with Opalesence, the first time it is included in any set – so there’s lots to explore with this build!”
For more information and to pre-order the LEGO Mickey & Minnie building set beginning July 1, be sure to visit LEGO’s shop-at-home website.

 
 
Send this to a friend