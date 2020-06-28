Soundtrack Review: “Love, Victor” EP

20th Century Studios has released an EP with three original songs from the Hulu Original Series Love, Victor. Like Love, Simon, the series has a strong musical identity that perfectly fits the main character’s personality. Simon was more into indie pop while Victor’s musical tastes lean more towards modern pop soundsl

“Somebody Tell Me” by Tyler Glenn, the lead singer of Neon Trees, is the show’s theme song. The series only includes the bridge and chorus, but the full song has great verses that I actually prefer to the chorus. It has an ethereal sound that evokes a feeling of optimism and support’s Victor’s narrative of seeking wisdom and support from trailblazers who came before him, including Simon Sharp.

Greyson Chance sings “Athlete,” a very smooth pop song with clever lyrics. Taking the concept of picking players for a team in gym class, the love song tells a story of a boy who wants to pick someone they’re attracted to for their team because they make him weak in the knees. It’s lovelorn and romantic.

The third and final song on the album is “God, This Feels Good” by Isaac Dunbar, which is my favorite track on the short EP. It offers a variety of eclectic sounds, with a bridge that sounds like a throwback Y2K pop era song, a chorus that reminds me of Robyn, and verses that sound very modern. It also fuses in cultural instruments from around the world, with a drumbeat that sounds like it came from Latin America and Middle Eastern instruments underscoring parts of the track.

The series contains sixty songs and fans can find fan-made playlists with all of them on their favorite music streaming services. What emerges from the Love, Victor EP are three great pop songs by LGBTQ+ artists just in time for the end of Pride Month. If you’re a fan of Love, Victor, definitely check these out.

