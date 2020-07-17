Mickey and Friends Skyliner Dooney & Bourke Bag Swings into shopDisney

Shhh! It may be a big day for the Disneyland Resort celebrating its 65th birthday, but our spirits are soaring for this new Dooney & Bourke arrival. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Skyliner Crossbody Bag is both charming and practical and has us wishing we were cruising the skies in style at the Most Magical Place on Earth!

Mickey and Friends Skyliner Crossbody Bag

How cute is this bag?! Mickey and his pals have boarded a gondola on the sleek transportation system at Walt Disney World and they seem to be having a great time. Mickey and Minnie are featuring on the front where they’re busy snapping pictures from their red gondola. Meanwhile Donald and Daisy are highlighted on the back in a green bucket.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Skyliner Crossbody Bag by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney

Bag Dimensions and Features: 10 1/2'' H x 10 1/4'' W x 4'' D Screen art on coated cotton Exterior zip pocket Top zip closure with leather pull Interior zip pocket Three interior slip pockets Interior keychain with toggle clasp Adjustable shoulder strap with buckle – strap drops 22'' L Fully lined



More Skyliner Styles

