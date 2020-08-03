Marvel Legends Rogue and Pyro Figure 2-Pack Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Collectibles are celebrating the best of the X-Men and the latest 2-pack features Rogue and Pyro. The duo is available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth, and is expected to arrive in October. While both characters appeared in the X-Men movies, these versions are based on their comic book counterparts.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
X-Men Marvel Legends Rogue and Pyro
- X-Men Marvel Legends Rogue and Pyro 6-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth
- The 6-inch Legends Series Marvel’s Rogue and Pyro figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability.
- They also include accessories like interchangeable heads and extra hands.
- A great addition to any action figure collection.
- Available October 2020.
More X-Men Figures on Entertainment Earth
- Professor X and Magneto are back to celebrate the milestone 20th anniversary of the X-Men movie franchise. This 2-pack collection includes removable heads and hand pieces so fans can switch between Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy or Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender versions of the iconic characters.