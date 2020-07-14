Marvel Legends X-Men 20th Anniversary Figures Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

You won’t need any super powers to summon these new Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro. The toymaker is celebrating the 20th anniversary of X-Men with three new collectibles featuring Wolverine, Mystique, Magneto and Professor X. All figures are expected to be available this fall and can be pre-ordered now on Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Marvel Legends Series X-Men 20th Anniversary

It’s been 20 years since the X-Men made their big screen debut and changed the way audiences consumed superhero films. Almost an entire decade before the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, warring factions of mutants fought each other and the humans who wanted to destroy them. Now fans can commemorate the film with three new collectible action figures as part of the Marvel Legends series from Hasbro.

Wolverine

X-Men Movie Marvel Legends Wolverine 6-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth – $24.99

Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series X-Men 20th Anniversary 6-inch Wolverine Figure, inspired by the character from the X-Men movies.

movies. This quality 6-inch figure features multiple points of articulation, premium design and detail, and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

Includes figure and 3 accessories.

Ages 14 years & up

Available: Fall 2020

1 of 8

Magneto and Professor X

X-Men Movie Marvel Legends Professor X and Magneto 6-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth – $49.99

Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series X-Men 20th Anniversary 6-inch Magneto and Professor X Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the X-Men movies.

movies. The collection features accessories so fans can switch between Ian McKellen and Michael Fasbender’s Eric Lehnsherr and Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier.

These quality 6-inch figures feature multiple points of articulation, premium design and detail, and are great additions to any action figure collection.

Includes 2 figures, wheelchair, and 9 accessories.

Ages 14 years & up

Available: Fall 2020

1 of 9

Mystique

X-Men Movie Marvel Legends Mystique 6-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth – $24.99

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series X-Men 20th Anniversary 6-inch Mystique Figure, inspired by the character from the X-MEN movies.

The quality 6-inch figure features multiple points of articulation, premium design and detail, and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

Includes figure and 3 accessories.

Ages 14 years & up

Available: Fall 2020