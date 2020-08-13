ForceFest, a Fan-Run Virtual Star Wars Convention, Will Fill the Celebration-Sized Void This Month

by | Aug 13, 2020 11:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

2020 has been a pretty rough year for just about everybody, and Star Wars fans are no exception. Back in mid-June we found out that the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim event (scheduled for August 27-30) would be canceled, which wasn’t too much of a surprise in the wake of the loss of other major events like San Diego Comic-Con and the SXSW festival, but still stung regardless.

With the next Star Wars Celebration not planned until the summer of 2022– two full years from now– somebody had to step up to fill in the void. Enter ForceFest, a fan-run virtual Star Wars convention put on by our friends at Skywalking Through Neverland. Taking place from August 28 through 30 exclusively online, ForceFest will be chock-full of the type of Star Wars excitement and discussion we’ll miss by not being able to attend Celebration this year.

What’s happening:

  • A group of dedicated fans have stepped up to create ForceFest, a virtual Star Wars convention taking place the same weekend as the now-canceled Star Wars Celebration 2020.
  • The event will include a wide variety of panels and presentations across six virtual “stages”: Content Creators, A Virtual Meetup “Cantina Lounge,” Interviews and Discussions, Live Action, Comics/Animation/Books, and Miscellaneous.
  • Participants include author J.W. Rinzler, podcaster Dan Zehr (of “Coffee with Kenobi”), Walt Disney World and Star Wars Celebration mainstay Mark Daniel, and even Laughing Place’s own Star Wars podcast “Who’s the Bossk?”, hosted by Mike Celestino.

What they’re saying:

  • ForceFest: “When the COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement of the official Star Wars Celebration fan convention scheduled for August, 2020 in Anaheim California, a group of fans leapt into action to create FORCEFEST, an on-line event that will bring the fandom together leveraging streaming platforms while raising money for charity. The virtual conference will be held on the GetVokl platform and will take place on August 28-30, to coincide with the dates that Star Wars Celebration 2020 was to be held.”
  • “ForceFest: Celebrating The Saga is dedicated to celebrating fandom through our united passion. To hearing and holding discussions from unique voices that open our minds to different perspectives. To bringing out the best of us and unleashing the excitement that keeps fans in the Star Wars galaxy!”

For more information on ForceFest, be sure to visit the event’s official Twitter and Facebook pages, and sign up to watch and participate at GetVokl.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed