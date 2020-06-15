Star Wars Celebration 2020 Cancelled, Next Event Announced for 2022 in Anaheim

Some sad news coming from the world of Star Wars fandom today, though it’s news many suspected was coming. In the wake of the cancelizations of many pop-culture conventions such as San Diego Comic-Con International 2020, Lucasfilm and event organizer Reedpop have decided to cancel the upcoming Star Wars Celebration 2020, which was scheduled for this August at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California.

As disappointing as this news is, it’s also reassuring to know that Reedpop and Lucasfilm are already looking ahead to future Star Wars Celebration events, having now scheduled and announced the next Celebration for August 18-21, 2022 in Anaheim.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we’re happy to announce #StarWarsCelebration will return to Anaheim in 2022. Full statement with ticket transfers/refunds info at https://t.co/o2ObVULVVF pic.twitter.com/CnRWHZhuDq — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) June 15, 2020

What’s happening:

Star Wars Celebration 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Star Wars Celebration 2022 has been announced for Anaheim, California.

Fans who were planning to attend Star Wars Celebration this year can either transfer their current ticket purchase to the new event dates, receive a refund, or receive credit for Star Wars Celebration merchandise.

Those who transfer to the new dates will receive a complimentary exclusive Stormtrooper character pin.

The ticket refund and merchandise credit request period will open on Monday, June 22, 2020 and must be completed by August 26.

What they’re saying:

Star Wars Celebration: “The health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020. While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022.”

Be sure to visit StarWarsCelebration.com for additional information.