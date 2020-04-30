Star Wars Celebration Updates Attendees on Status of This Year’s Event in Anaheim

Amid the many various uncertainties surrounding the current global coronavirus pandemic, Star Wars fans have also been wondering if they should cancel their plans to be in Anaheim, California for the 2020 Star Wars Celebration. Seeing as how similar conventions such as WonderCon and San Diego Comic-Con have already been cancelled, it seemed reasonable to assume that Celebration would follow suit, either postponing this year’s event or canceling it altogether.

Today Star Wars Celebration sent out an email to fans and attendees with an update on its plans for the late August event, though it doesn’t quite settle the matter. Instead, the convention’s organizers insist that they are in contact with the city of Anaheim and are monitoring the situation carefully. They also state that should Celebration happen as scheduled, they intend to adhere to public health guidelines, but should it be cancelled they will offer full refunds or ticket transfers to any potential future date.

What’s happening:

Star Wars Celebration 2020 is scheduled for August 27-30 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The event has not yet been cancelled, but today its organizers at Reedpop sent out an update via email.

Complimentary ticket transfers will be offered should Celebration be postponed, and full refunds will also be offered if the event is postponed or cancelled entirely.

What they’re saying:

Reedpop: “At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is our number one priority. Given global developments related to the COVID-19 virus, we want to share some of the steps Star Wars Celebration is taking to actively and continuously monitor the situation.

“At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is our number one priority. Given global developments related to the COVID-19 virus, we want to share some of the steps Star Wars Celebration is taking to actively and continuously monitor the situation. Reedpop: “Additional announcements about the status of the event will be made in the coming weeks as we review the most up to date guidance from state and local health authorities. We know how much Star Wars Celebration means to all of you, and we will make every effort to give you as much advance notice as possible regarding any changes to our plans.”

For more information and further updates, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.