“Mulan” Collection by ColourPop Brings Out the Loyal Brave True Sides of Every Graceful Warrior

ColourPop is celebrating the international release of Disney’s Mulan with a beautiful makeup collection that will bring out the loyal, brave, and true sides of you. From dazzling eyeshadow palettes to soft blushes and bold lip colors, you can highlight the graceful side of your inner warrior with these lovely cosmetics.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mulan Collection by ColourPop

Whether you’ve already fought the good fight and need to pamper yourself, or about to go into battle looking stunning, this collection is perfect for all of your cosmetic needs. Fans of Mulan and ColourPop are loving these new kits so much that several collections are currently sold out. Those interesting in purchasing a sold out collection can sign up to be notified by email when items are back in stock.

Makeup Collections

Eyeshadow and Blush Set

1 of 3

1 of 2

Eyeshadow and Lip Set

Lip Bundle

1 of 3

Face Milk and Lip Mask Kit