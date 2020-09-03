TV Review – “Bettor Days” on ESPN+

by | Sep 3, 2020 5:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

ESPN covers the world of sports from every possible angle. From real sports to fantasy sports, ESPN covers it all. That includes the realm of sports gambling, which is at the forefront of the new ESPN+ series Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg.

Bettor Days is a character-driven reenactment show focused on some of the unforgettable sports gambling stories. The first episode, titled “Fauxto Finish,” follows Steve’s gambling adventure around the 2019 Kentucky Derby and it is an absolute roller coaster.

Right from the beginning, it’s clear that Bettor Days is going to be a very fun series. First off, Greenberg is one of the most charming and entertaining personalities ESPN has to offer. What really puts this series over the top is the fact that Greenberg is hearing these stories for the first time along with the audience. His genuine reactions add to the weight of the story.

The series is not exactly breaking the mold which sports talk shows so often follow. It’s simply Greenberg and a guest sitting in an office talking about betting on a sporting event. However, the stories these guests have to tell are incredibly entertaining and very different from what you would normally hear on sports talk shows.

What makes this series so unique is the combination of comedy and tragedy. These are stories of people who had something go horribly wrong regarding their sports bets, so there’s potentially a lot of money on the line. In Steve’s case, it was roughly $600,000. To summarize the story without giving it all away, Steve bet a lot, thought he won nothing, then thought he won a lot before getting some very disappointing news.

I mentioned earlier that this first episode was a roller coaster. That may seem like an odd way to describe an episode with a 15-minute run-time but it’s definitely accurate. The story jumps back and forth between being positive and negative for Steve and will have you laughing and cringing at each turn. It’s a wild ride.

To add to both the comedy and tragedy elements, the series features dramatic reenactments of the guest’s story. In this case, we get to see an factory portraying Steve as he watched the results of his Kentucky Derby bets unfold. This allows viewers to see what the guest’s reactions may have looked like in the moment, but mostly it’s just a great way to set up jokes involving the story.

Bettor Days is a wild and fun new series on ESPN+. Up to this point, most of the series I’ve watched on the streaming service have been entertaining but none have crossed the threshold of becoming a weekly must-watch for me, with the exception of Peyton’s Places. Bettor Days is certainly interesting and funny enough to make it to that category. If nothing else, it’s the kind of series that will give you a fun story to tell your friends or talk about around the water cooler.

The first episode of Bettor Days is streaming now on ESPN+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed