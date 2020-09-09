Mr. Toad, Minnie Mouse and More Disneyland 65th Anniversary Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

“To all who come to this happy place, welcome.” Those words marked the July 17, 1955 opening of the Happiest Place on Earth and have meant so much to fans ever since. As previously announced, Funko is commemorating Disneyland Resort’s milestone anniversary with new Pop! figures that celebrate the early days of Walt’s original magic kingdom. Entertainment Earth started pre-orders for several of the collectibles and now a few new figures featuring Minnie Mouse, Mr. Toad, and Peter Pan are available too!

Disneyland 65th Anniversary Pop Figures

Mr. Toad

Peter Pan and Captain Hook

Disneyland 65th Anniversary Mickey and Friends

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disneyland 65th Anniversary Pop! Key Chains

