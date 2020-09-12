Childrens Book Review: “Frozen 2: One for the Books”

If you’ve experienced the Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, then you’ve already met the Arendelle Royal Historians. In a new book from Disney Press, fans will meet Arendelle’s Librarian in Frozen 2: One for the Books. This delightful picture book celebrates Olaf’s newfound love of reading in a story that takes place just before the events of the blockbuster sequel.

Anna is escorting Olaf to the Arendelle Library to check out a new book when they discover that the librarian is leaving on a trip and the library will be closed for a few days. Anna asks if Olaf could fill in for him while he’s away and he agrees. But Olaf is no ordinary snowman so a library under his management becomes an experience the residents of Arendelle never could’ve imagined.

Frozen 2: One for the Books is full of the magic and whimsy that fans of Olaf would expect from a story all about him. It celebrates his love of books with some really cool animal facts designed to encourage kids to develop a love of reading and learning. The book is also a story about thinking outside the box, with Olaf abandoning the Dewey Decimal System in favor of more alluring ways to find books, such as stacking all the fairytale stories in the shape of a castle.

John Edwards has written a charming story about Olaf’s love of reading that kids and parents will enjoy together. The illustrations by the Disney Storybook Art Team are whimsical and charming, bringing the story to life and visualizing a corner of Arendelle never seen before. But the best part is that this story is designed to help kids learn to love books and with such a charming story as their inspiration, I think it will do just that.