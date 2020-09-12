Childrens Book Review: “Frozen 2: One for the Books”

by | Sep 12, 2020 8:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

If you’ve experienced the Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, then you’ve already met the Arendelle Royal Historians. In a new book from Disney Press, fans will meet Arendelle’s Librarian in Frozen 2: One for the Books. This delightful picture book celebrates Olaf’s newfound love of reading in a story that takes place just before the events of the blockbuster sequel.

Anna is escorting Olaf to the Arendelle Library to check out a new book when they discover that the librarian is leaving on a trip and the library will be closed for a few days. Anna asks if Olaf could fill in for him while he’s away and he agrees. But Olaf is no ordinary snowman so a library under his management becomes an experience the residents of Arendelle never could’ve imagined.

Frozen 2: One for the Books is full of the magic and whimsy that fans of Olaf would expect from a story all about him. It celebrates his love of books with some really cool animal facts designed to encourage kids to develop a love of reading and learning. The book is also a story about thinking outside the box, with Olaf abandoning the Dewey Decimal System in favor of more alluring ways to find books, such as stacking all the fairytale stories in the shape of a castle.

John Edwards has written a charming story about Olaf’s love of reading that kids and parents will enjoy together. The illustrations by the Disney Storybook Art Team are whimsical and charming, bringing the story to life and visualizing a corner of Arendelle never seen before. But the best part is that this story is designed to help kids learn to love books and with such a charming story as their inspiration, I think it will do just that.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed