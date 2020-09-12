TV Review: “Pen15” Season 2 (Hulu)

by | Sep 12, 2020 5:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

“There’ve been some developments,” says the tagline for the second season of Hulu’s hilarious coming of age comedy, Pen15. Inspired by the real middle school experiences of Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle around the millennium, Pen15 is a nostalgia-filled trip through their awkward teenage years. Already an Emmy nominee, this season is another one that awards voters will want to pay attention to.

Actions have consequences and Maya and Anna find themselves being shamed by their classmates after their closet encounter with Brant at the school dance from the end of season one. But relationships get even more complicated when their duo becomes a trio with their brand-new third best friend Maura. Can these life-long best friends weather the storms ahead?

With characters well established, this season of Pen15 dives deeper into the complexities of Maya and Anna’s lives. Anna’s parents' separation becomes more of a reality while Maya’s insecurities and need to be accepted begins to steer her in new directions. This season also develops some of the tertiary characters, including Gabe, who struggles with his homosexuality. So yes, there have been some developments and a show that started with two women in their thirties reliving their teenage years with a supporting cast of young actors for laughs has gone through a metamorphosis into territory that feels groundbreaking.

Season two may get a little more real, but it’s still a lot of fun. Part of that extends to the music with memorable songs from the era including Will Smith’s “Getting Jiggy With It,” Sophie B. Hawkins’ “As I Lay Me Down,” Vitamin C’s “Smile,” and B*Witched’s “Rollercoaster.” The nostalgia of jewelry from Claire’s Boutique, Baby G watches, and renting movies from Blockbuster all bring back fond memories for anyone who lived through this era, which excludes most of the actors who play Maya and Anna’s classmates.

From AIM conversations to Teen Beat posters and Goosebumps books, Pen15 continues to be a hilarious yet relatable show about the struggles to discover who you really are during the most awkward stage of life. You might not expect a show called Pen15 to touch your soul, but everyone involved seemingly takes their jobs very seriously resulting in big payoffs and a season finale that’s so poignant it almost hurts.

I give the second season of Pen15 5 out of 5 scene reenactments from Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

Season 2 of Pen15 starts streaming September 18th exclusively on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed