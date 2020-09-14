ABC Shop Commemorates 35 Years of “The Golden Girls” with Attire and Household Goods

ABC is honoring 35 years of laughter, friendship, and cheesecake with their line of Golden Girls merchandise! Ever since audiences met Sophia, Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose, they latched onto these four ladies who, while not perfect, always found a way to be there for eachother. Whether you’re just discovering this sitcom, or already know exactly which Girl you are (Sophia/Rose combo over here), you’ll love this fun collection of attire and household goods.

Did you know that today (September 14th) officially marks the 35th anniversary of the series’ debut? D23 is celebrating this evening with a special presentation you won’t want to miss! Finally, while you’re waiting for your purchases to arrive, why not test your knowledge of the show with our fun Golden Girls quiz?

Cheers to 35 Years Golden Girls Collection

Anniversary Attire

Dress it up or down, just don’t leave home without the ladies! Celebrate 35 years of laughter and (happy) tears with these fantastic styles from ABC and Cakeworthy.

Drinkware

Time for a bottle of wine and a serious chat with your besties? Or how about some cheesecake and coffee? There’s a Golden Girls drinkware option for any of your beverage needs.

Character Posters

Can’t get enough of the sassy seniors? Why not display these posters around your home for a constant reminder to pause and laugh, because life really isn’t so bad when you have friends to share it with.

Around the House and on the Go

Relax with the four friends in the comfort of your home, or just bring them with you to your next destination. It’s good to know you’ll always have friend by your side.