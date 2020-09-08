D23 Presents “The Golden Girls: Cheers to 35 Years” on September 14th

While Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose will not be in attendance, D23 will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the first episode of the classic series, The Golden Girls with a special discussion featuring the producers of the show on September 14th!

What’s Happening:

Join D23 and ABC as they sing "thank you for being a fan," and reunite The Golden Girls producers Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan for an unforgettable discussion.

This September 14th marks 35 years since the first episode of The Golden Girls debuted in 1985, launching the series that grew into a global phenomenon!

Hosted by The Golden Girls super-fan Danielle Soto, this eclectic conversation will take us back to the beloved show's beginnings, personal stories of working with the quartet of fabulous ladies, highlight favorite episodes and moments, and explore how the show has maintained its cult status for all these years!

So get the cheesecake ready and mark your calendars as we celebrate this special milestone! This special discussion will premiere at 4 p.m. PT. on Facebook.com/DisneyD23 and Youtube.com/DisneyD23.

The Golden Girls entire series is now streaming on Hulu.

