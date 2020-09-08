D23 Presents “The Golden Girls: Cheers to 35 Years” on September 14th

by | Sep 8, 2020 5:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

While Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose will not be in attendance, D23 will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the first episode of the classic series, The Golden Girls with a special discussion featuring the producers of the show on September 14th!

What’s Happening:

  • Join D23 and ABC as they sing “thank you for being a fan,” and reunite The Golden Girls producers Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan for an unforgettable discussion.
  • This September 14th marks 35 years since the first episode of The Golden Girls debuted in 1985, launching the series that grew into a global phenomenon!
  • Hosted by The Golden Girls super-fan Danielle Soto, this eclectic conversation will take us back to the beloved show’s beginnings, personal stories of working with the quartet of fabulous ladies, highlight favorite episodes and moments, and explore how the show has maintained its cult status for all these years!
  • So get the cheesecake ready and mark your calendars as we celebrate this special milestone! This special discussion will premiere at 4 p.m. PT. on Facebook.com/DisneyD23 and Youtube.com/DisneyD23.
  • The Golden Girls entire series is now streaming on Hulu.

ICYMI: More The Golden Girls Fun

  • Cakeworthy released a collection of apparel to celebrate the 35th anniversary of ABC’s The Golden Girls. From t-shirts to rompers, there’s something for every fan of Dorthy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia in this collection.
  • It's time to start living like you're from Miami with a collection of Golden Girls Geeki Tikis mini muglets that feature all four of ladies in a complete set that are perfect for drinking the night away with the queens of comedy!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed