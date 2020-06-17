Tiki Mini Muglet Set Based on “The Golden Girls” Now Available for Pre-Order

Not too long after they debuted a set of full size tiki mugs, Toynk.com has officially announced a new collection of Geeki Tiki Mini Muglet Set by Beeline Creative based on the popular 1980s TV show, The Golden Girls.

The Golden Girls Geeki Tikis Mini Muglet Set is Toynk.com exclusive and includes 4 mini muglets and features the much-loved characters Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia in a fun and hilarious tiki-style fashion. Made from quality ceramic, each mug also has its own unique color and holds up to 2oz of liquid. The new set also pairs perfectly with the popular standard-sized Golden Girls Ceramic Geeki Tikis Mug Set

