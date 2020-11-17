Disney x Happy Socks Celebrates the Festive Season with New Holiday Collection

Disney and Happy Socks are back with another fun collaboration, this time themed to the holidays! Our favorite winter festivities are fast approaching, and tomorrow marks Mickey and Minnie’s 92nd birthdays, so what better way to celebrate than with some comfy new socks?

This latest collection is an extension of the brands’ retro collection that debuted in September – featuring an 80s spin on Happy Socks’ classic designs and a VHS-themed gift set. The collection includes four pairs of soft combed cotton crew socks and four pairs of kids’ crew socks in organic combed cotton, all available as singles. The crew socks also come in collectible gift sets.

