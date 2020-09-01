Totally Tubular! Disney x Happy Socks Celebrates Mickey and Pals With 80s Inspired Collection

This Fall and Winter Happy Socks is pleased to unveil its first Disney collaboration with a special edition collection of socks that celebrates Mickey Mouse. The Disney x Happy Socks collection will be available from September 1st, 2020 in Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, online at Happysocks.com and at selected retailers.
Disney x Happy Socks Collection
Considered one of the most iconic characters in pop culture, Mickey meets Happy Socks’ most recognizable patterns and bright vibes of the 1980s for a truly special collection. The collection features eight pairs of soft combed cotton crew socks and seven pairs of kids’ crew socks in organic combed cotton, all available as singles.
Adult Socks – $16 Single Pair
Mickey’s iconic silhouette is featured in the Big and Jumbo versions of Happy Socks’ signature Dot patterns in styles such as Tune In, Focus Mickey, Behind the Seams, Colorful Character and Face It, Mickey.
- Disney x Happy Socks: Minnie-Time Sock
- Disney x Happy Socks: Mickey-Time Sock
- Disney x Happy Socks: Colorful Character Sock
- Disney x Happy Socks: Focus, Mickey Sock
- Disney x Happy Socks: Tune In Sock
- Disney x Happy Socks: Behind The Seams Sock
- Disney x Happy Socks: Mickey Stretch Sock
- Disney x Happy Socks: Face It, Mickey Sock
Kid Socks – $8 Single Pair
Beloved characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy also make guest appearances in styles for both kids and adults. Highlights include Minnie-Time, Face It, Minnie, Polka Minnie, and the kids’ exclusive Sunny Crew.
- Disney x Happy Socks: Minnie-Time. Sock for Kids & Babies
- Disney x Happy Socks: Mickey Stretch Sock for Kids & Babies
- Disney x Happy Socks: Face It, Mickey Sock for Kids & Babies
- Disney x Happy Socks: Sunny Crew Sock for Kids & Babies
- Disney x Happy Socks: Polka Minnie Sock for Kids & Babies
- Disney x Happy Socks: Face It, Minnie Sock for Kids & Babies
Disney x Happy Socks Box Sets
The crew socks come in three collectible gift sets. The 2-pack, 4-pack, and 6-pack are all designed as VHS-cassettes, a nod to the campaign’s ‘80s theme and feel. Totally Tubular!
Gift Boxes – $29-$85
About Happy Socks
- In 2008, Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell had a vision: bring happiness and color to every corner of the world by turning an overlooked everyday essential into an outstanding design piece that combines quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. In short, HappySocks.
- While all HappySocks are still designed in the Stockholm-based atelier, they are now sold in over 95 countries through Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, at selected retailers, and via Happysocks.com.