Totally Tubular! Disney x Happy Socks Celebrates Mickey and Pals With 80s Inspired Collection

This Fall and Winter Happy Socks is pleased to unveil its first Disney collaboration with a special edition collection of socks that celebrates Mickey Mouse. The Disney x Happy Socks collection will be available from September 1st, 2020 in Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, online at Happysocks.com and at selected retailers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney x Happy Socks Collection

Considered one of the most iconic characters in pop culture, Mickey meets Happy Socks’ most recognizable patterns and bright vibes of the 1980s for a truly special collection. The collection features eight pairs of soft combed cotton crew socks and seven pairs of kids’ crew socks in organic combed cotton, all available as singles.

Adult Socks – $16 Single Pair

Mickey’s iconic silhouette is featured in the Big and Jumbo versions of Happy Socks’ signature Dot patterns in styles such as Tune In, Focus Mickey, Behind the Seams, Colorful Character and Face It, Mickey.

1 of 8

Kid Socks – $8 Single Pair

Beloved characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy also make guest appearances in styles for both kids and adults. Highlights include Minnie-Time, Face It, Minnie, Polka Minnie, and the kids’ exclusive Sunny Crew.

1 of 6

Disney x Happy Socks Box Sets

The crew socks come in three collectible gift sets. The 2-pack, 4-pack, and 6-pack are all designed as VHS-cassettes, a nod to the campaign’s ‘80s theme and feel. Totally Tubular!

Gift Boxes – $29-$85

1 of 6

About Happy Socks