The Force is Strong with New runDisney Star Wars Tech Shirts

Even if you can’t be running your favorite distance race at Walt Disney World, you can still dress for success! This week shopDisney revealed new styles of runDisney tech shirts featuring Star Wars characters and theming. They also debuted their 2021 runDisney pin and some Mickey Mouse merchandise as well.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars

Ever since the runDisney Star Wars races started, there’s been an emphasis on which side of the Force one was running for. Originally, Disneyland had the Light Side and Walt Disney World had the Dark Side, but in 2018 all the races moved to Florida and fans could choose their side. Most of the new merchandise features characters representing the Dark Side although Baby Yoda also makes a cameo!

2021 Run Disney

