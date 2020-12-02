VR Review – “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge”

by | Dec 2, 2020 11:26 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

As someone who’s been enamored with the concept of planet Batuu since the immersive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge areas were announced for Disney Parks, I found the new Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual-reality experience from ILMxLAB to be equal parts fun and frustrating. The idea of exploring parts of Batuu that we haven’t seen in Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World is a great one, but I ended up spending most of my time in this VR game either throwing up my hands in annoyance or nauseated from motion sickness.

I tried really hard to love Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, having enjoyed ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series quite a bit last year, but after a couple multi-hour sessions I now find myself uneasy with the idea of going back in. That’s a surprise to me, considering how much I miss being able to walk into Black Spire Outpost on a regular basis here in Southern California (where Disneyland has been closed since mid-March).

Notably, Black Spire itself doesn’t factor into the gameplay of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge that much. Instead, the experience begins in a cargo vessel out in orbit over Batuu, then sends you down to a mobile cantina (not Oga’s, but a competing watering hole) that looks out on the familiar spaceport area you’d see in the parks. Then a newly introduced barkeep called Seezelslak– voiced by DuckTales star Bobby Moynihan and named after The Simpsons character Moe Szyslak, according to the developers– sends you out into the Batuuan wilds to collect ingredients for a special drink. I don’t mind not being able to wander around Black Spire Outpost in VR, though it would be an added bonus if possible, as I like the idea of fleshing out Batuu as a live-in planet with a history outside of what we already know. I just wish my adventures had gone a little smoother after strapping on the Oculus headset.

The majority of this game consists of walking through the mountainside, picking off Guavian Death Gang enemies with blasters, and exploring the terrain. You also have a variety of accessories at your disposal like remote droids that help you fight baddies, a multi-tool for solving puzzles, and bacta-infusion health kits for when your energy gets low. It’s all fairly intuitive and well-thought-out, but I often felt like I wished I could just be playing through this same title on a standard video game console rather than enduring the heavy, headache-inducing goggles and frequently awkward VR interface. Beyond that, I encountered a handful of game-halting bugs on my journey that made me consider giving up entirely rather than restarting from where I left off. The story bits are amusing here– you’ll eventually meet up with lost droid C-3PO (voiced again by Star Wars mainstay Anthony Daniels) and partake in a flashback side-mission involving Yoda (authentically played by puppeteer/filmmaker Frank Oz) and an ancient Jedi Temple– but I’m not sure it’s enough to overcome the cumbersome detriments of a platform still in its unpolished infancy.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is available now exclusively for Oculus Quest.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed