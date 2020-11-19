ILMxLAB and Lucasfilm’s New VR Adventure “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” Now Available

ILMxLAB and Lucasfilm’s new virtual reality adventure, created in collaboration with Oculus Studios, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge has launched today on the Oculus Quest platform!
What’s Happening:
- ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio, has announced that its new virtual reality experience, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, is now available on the Oculus Quest platform. The experience is priced at $24.99.
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge takes place on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, as depicted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the epic immersive lands at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. You assume the role of a droid repair technician operating near the planet, but when a group of Guavian Death Gang pirates attack you’ll be forced to jettison the ship’s mysterious cargo and head for the escape pods. After crashing on the planet, you’ll encounter never-before-seen areas of Batuu and discover that anyone can become a hero.
- Along the way you’ll team up with classic characters like R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and Mubo (Star Wars stalwart Matthew Wood), owner of Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot. You’ll also meet unforgettable new faces like Seezelslak (Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan), a talkative cantina owner with a penchant for telling incredibly transportive stories, and nefarious Guavian Death Gang cell leader Tara Rashin (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Debra Wilson).
- In addition to the primary adventure, you’ll visit new eras and locations through Seezelslak’s Tales, anthological stories where you assume the starring role. The first installment is Temple of Darkness, set during the all-new The High Republic era of Star Wars storytelling. You’ll play Ady Sun’Zee (voiced by Ellie Araiza), a Jedi Padawan who teams up with Master Yoda (Frank Oz) to confront a sinister evil force.