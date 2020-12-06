TV Recap: Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

by | Dec 6, 2020 9:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Disney Channel continued to rise to the challenge of making new holiday content when kids need it most with Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown. This hour-long special paired Disney Channel stars from almost every show still in production for a night of holiday fun. Here’s a recap of everything that went down tonight.

Scrooge (Anneliese van der Pol from Raven’s Home) went on ScroogeTube to rant about how she wanted to cancel the holidays and decided to enact a curse to stop them from happening. But in the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus (Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner) roll out a list of challenges that, if completed, will beat Scrooge’s curse and restore the holidays.

The challenges either paired cast members from the same show in the same setting or matched cast members from different shows in an outdoor challenge where they could stay six-feet apart. In one exception to this rule, the two participants wore face shields. Here are the challenges that were accepted and the stars in each one.

Challenge 1: Conveyor Belt Chaos

Ruth Righi (Sydney to the Max) and Raphael Alejandro (Bunk'd) had to play through three rounds of this game where different items have to be packaged a certain way off a conveyor belt. First up were Christmas candy canes. Round two was Hanukkah dreidels and the Kwanza round was cupcakes that needed to be decorated.

Challenge 2: Deck the Car

Zombies 2 stars Megan Donnely, Kylee Russell and Chandler Kinney had to prank Milo Manheim by wrapping his car to look like a unicorn reindeer.

Challenge 3: “Sleigh Ride”

The international prop group Now United performed their rendition of “Sleigh Ride.”

Challenge 4: Ultimate Wrap Off

Ava Kolker (Sydney to the Max), Ramon Reed (Just Roll With It) and Will Buie Jr. (Bunk'd) had just 10-minutes to wrap an odd shaped object, but then had to do another round by wrapping a normal box themed to one holiday: Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza.

Challenge 5: Caroling Thru the Night

Raven’s Home stars Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz and Jason Maybaum had to go to Anneliese van der Pol’s house and annoy her all night by singing holiday songs.

Challenge 6: Teach Santa to Dance

Trevor Tordjman from Zombies 2 had to teach a holiday dance to Santa and Mrs. Claus set to “Put the Happy in the Holidays.”

Challenge 7: Freestyle Tree Style

Mallory Mahoney (Bunk'd) and Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max) were given 10-minutes to decorate pre-lit Christmas trees in a way that matches their personal interests.

Challenge 8: Perform with a Fan

Megan Donnely performed “Joy to the World” with a fan named Kia and a surprise rap by Isaac Ryan Brown.

Challenge 9: Prank Scrooge

Cricket and Grandma from Big City Greens made prank calls to Scrooge, which was the last challenge to lift the curse and restore the holidays!

At the end of the special, Scrooge joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a finale version of “Put the Happy in the Holidays” with all of the Disney Channel stars from the special joining in remotely.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed