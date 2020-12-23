Comic Review – “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” #8

by | Dec 23, 2020 1:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

It’s kind of a shame, after such a strong year for fresh Star Wars content, that the final piece of original narrative material coming out of Lucasfilm in 2020 is another issue of Marvel’s lackluster Star Wars: Bounty Hunters comic book. I’ve tried really hard to enjoy this series, but it still just isn’t doing it for me since first launching back in March.

Issue #8 of Bounty Hunters begins a new story arc for the title, entitled “The Terminus Gauntlet,” with this initial chapter being called “Moving Target.” Writer Ethan Sacks starts off with a surprise flashback to bounty hunter Beilert Valance’s time serving as a TIE fighter pilot alongside a young Han Solo in the Imperial Academy (previously glimpsed in the 2018 Han Solo: Imperial Cadet comic miniseries). Valance feels abandoned by Solo and his fellow wingmates after crashing on the planet Qhulosk, but due to that experience learns he needs to fight for his own survival in such a dangerous galaxy.

Back in the “present” of the comic (the period between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi), Valance pays a visit to a seedy nightclub on Nar Kaaga in Hutt Space, where he meets up with– then gets promptly double-crossed by– a cyborg contact named Syphacc, who sics an up-and-coming assassin called Tasu Leech on him. Naturally, as is this series’ M.O., a fight breaks out between Valance and his would-be murderer until our protagonist once again wins out and escapes to flee to his next location. Back in the Broken Wing, Beilert gets a call from Kondra, the Rebel Alliance soldier who helped him out in previous issues, asking for repayment in the way of rescuing some rebel troops whose transport got stranded in pirate territory thanks to a hyperdrive malfunction.

“Moving Target” ends with Valance finding more than he bargained for at the transport’s last known coordinates, a tease of the return of another famous bounty hunter from The Empire Strikes Back who hasn’t yet appeared in this run, and an admittedly somewhat intriguing reveal of what’s become of a recognizable faction from Star Wars lore we hadn’t heard about in a while. We’ll be getting more Star Wars: Bounty Hunters in the new year, and as always I’ll continue to hope that this comic finds a way to hold my interest a bit better. I’m also still not in love with Paolo Villanelli’s artwork here, so I’ll cross my fingers Bounty Hunters lasts long enough to experiment with a change in creative team. Until then, I’ll assume we’re in for more of the same type of planet-hopping and blaster fights as the title continues in 2021.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #8 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed