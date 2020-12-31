Toy Review: LEGO 2020 Star Wars Advent Calendar

The 2020 holiday season has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back on it fondly and recall some of our favorite memories of gifts and moments with friends and family.

Speaking of gifts, over on the Laughing Place Twitter feed I spent 24 days of December showing off each brick-based item that came packaged in LEGO’s 2020 Star Wars Advent Calendar. And in the post below, I’ll recap each build or minifigure along with my thoughts on these yuletide-themed Star Wars holiday goodies.

Days 1-8

A-Wing Starfighter Return of the Jedi , this is one of the fastest and most agile ships in the rebel fleet. A cool little build.

, this is one of the fastest and most agile ships in the rebel fleet. A cool little build. Poe Dameron The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+. A great exclusive minifigure to receive with this set.

on Disney+. A great exclusive minifigure to receive with this set. Lars Homestead

Luke Skywalker A New Hope . I feel like I had a few too many copies of this particular minifigure already.

. I feel like I had a few too many copies of this particular minifigure already. Razor Crest The Mandalorian .

. TIE Dagger Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

. Sith Trooper The Rise of Skywalker introduction. I didn’t have this minifigure before, so it’s nice to get it here.

introduction. I didn’t have this minifigure before, so it’s nice to get it here. X-Wing Starfighter

Days 9-16

Rey Skywalker

Santa D-O

Millennium Falcon Falcon , but its representation here does not do the ship justice in any way.

, but its representation here does not do the ship justice in any way. Porg

Radiant VII Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace , transporting Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon to Naboo. I like the simplicity of this design.

, transporting Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon to Naboo. I like the simplicity of this design. Battle Droid

Droid Control Ship The Phantom Menace . Even though I don’t usually care for non-minifigure-scale stuff, I do like seeing how LEGO designers come up with creative ways to depict these vehicles and locations using as few pieces as possible.

. Even though I don’t usually care for non-minifigure-scale stuff, I do like seeing how LEGO designers come up with creative ways to depict these vehicles and locations using as few pieces as possible. Anakin’s Podracer

Days 17-24

Pit Droid The Phantom Menace and recently revived in live-action on The Mandalorian . A fun little character.

and recently revived in live-action on . A fun little character. Rebel Snowspeeder

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Tauntaun

Hoth Shield Generator

Gonk Droid

Imperial Stormtrooper

Darth Vader’s Castle Rogue One: A Star Wars Story . I have the bigger-scale LEGO set of this imposing fortress, so it’s cool to see it at about an inch high as well.

. I have the bigger-scale LEGO set of this imposing fortress, so it’s cool to see it at about an inch high as well. Darth Vader

Extra pieces: I included a photo of the bag of extras I wound up with at the end of the 24 days. Lots of good stuff, including a couple lightsaber hilts.

The 2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is currently sold out on LEGO’s shop-at-home website, but I’d recommend picking it up from secondary retailers if you like enough of what you see above to make the price worth it. And of course I’m sure they’re planning another one for 2021, so stay tuned!