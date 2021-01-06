Comic Review – “Star Wars: The High Republic” #1

by | Jan 6, 2021 2:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Lucasfilm Publishing’s highly anticipated cross-platform, multi-year initiative Star Wars: The High Republic launched this week with its first two novels Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule and A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland. Then today saw the release of the first comic book issue in this ambitious project– Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #1, written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars: Tales from Vader’s Castle) with art by Ario Anindito (Marvel’s Atlantis Attacks).

This kick-off issue of The High Republic comic overlaps with the books in the series I’ve read this far– it doesn’t take place before or after any of them but during… in the wake of the events of Light of the Jedi’s Great Disaster, but (mostly) prior to the grand opening ceremony of the Starlight Beacon space station installed by the Republic in the galaxy’s Outer Rim.

Note: The final printed pages of this comic book are in color, not black and white.

Note: The final printed pages of this comic book are in color, not black and white.

The issue opens with Padawan learner Keeve Trennis entering into her Jedi trials on the planet Shuraden. She’s accompanied by her Trandoshan master Sskeer and a somewhat playfully irritating pixie-like creature named Kanrii, who acts a sort of audience surrogate in asking questions of Keeve and her motivations as she attempts to scale a grouping of large spires to retrieve a pendant placed at one of their peaks by Sskeer. Chaos breaks out in the form of giant insectoid monsters called Ridadi whose migratory senses have been thrown off-course by an unknown source. Setting her trials aside to deal with the emergency, Keeve must make the best use of the resources at her disposal, her Force abilities, and the help of her fellow Jedi to solve the mystery of these beasts and put a stop to the stampede before it destroys a local village of Kanrii’s people the Ximpi.

Meanwhile, we get a glimpse of life aboard the Starlight Beacon for the Jedi stationed there, as they prepare for the station’s opening ceremony and deal with the deaths of their compatriots in events depicted in the above-mentioned novels. There’s also a cameo appearance by a certain famously diminutive Jedi master and a re-introduction to Avar Kriss, the knight who helped bring a sense of order to the pandemonium at Hetzal in Light of the Jedi. It appears as though Kriss, Trennis, and Sskeer will be the three featured characters in this title (as of course indicated by the premiere issue’s gorgeous cover artwork), but we do get to meet a couple interesting supporting roles as well. Plus, this installment ends with an intriguing but– probably intentionally– baffling cliffhanger that left me scratching my head in confusion and looking forward to reading next month’s continuation.

I think Scott and Anindito did a really fantastic job here with the first representation of The High Republic in a visual medium. The art is attractive, the action is clearly staged and well-paced, and the writing is exciting enough to get me psyched all over again for this very promising enterprise. There’s so much potential in Star Wars: The High Republic for an engrossing, intertwining story told through a variety of avenues, and Marvel’s initial graphic effort in tying in to that premise is absolutely a successful one so far. And as always, I’m looking forward to reading more.

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed