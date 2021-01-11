No Mystery Here! Kids Love New “Mira, Royal Detective” Merchandise from shopDisney

Young fans of Disney Junior’s Mira, Royal Detective can have even more fun with the character thanks to shopDisney! The online Disney retailer has recently added some merchandise featuring Mira and her friend Priya. Whether your little one likes to dress up in fun shirts, or prefers practical accessories like wallets and binders, there’s a customizable Mira item here they’ll love.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mira, Royal Detective Collection

Smart, bold, and brave, Mira serves the Royal family by solving cases to keep the kingdom safe. While her work is serious, she also makes sure to have fun. Your youngsters can have a good time with Mira and friends with these cute outfits and accessories that feature the detective.

“Live Love Dance”

“No Ordinary Girl”

“No Stopping Us!”

“We’ve Got This”