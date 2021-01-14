Photo / Video Update: Universal CityWalk Hollywood – 1/14/2021

by | Jan 14, 2021 3:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Before the big news broke about Disneyland Resort suspending its Annual Passholder program this afternoon, we decided to take a quick jaunt over to Universal CityWalk Hollywood to check out any recent updates to the outdoor shopping area, as we hadn’t visited since mid-summer.

I went live from CityWalk for about half an hour on the Laughing Place YouTube channel, walking the entire length of the main path and checking out any shops or restaurants that were open along the way. You can rewatch that video below.

Watch Parks Walk & Talk Live! – Mike C. From Universal Citywalk in Hollywood:

Outside the Universal Studios Hollywood, we found that the resort’s electronic billboards displayed some new images advertising the recently added Wizarding World of Harry Potter Sweets & Treats location and reminded potential visitors that the theme park itself is still closed for the immediate future.

1 of 2

Inside, CityWalk’s central path has been divided in parts, encouraging guests to keep right as they walk through the shopping area, in an effort to better enforce physical distancing.

1 of 2

Some stores at CityWalk are only open on weekends, like the Cartooniversal toy shop and Universal Studios Hollywood Production Central.

1 of 2

We did get to check out the above-mentioned Wizarding World of Harry Potter Sweets & Treats counter-service stand, where guests can pick up Butterbeer (regular, frozen, and hot), Souvenir Steins, Chocolate Frogs, Gillywater, Butterbeer Ice Cream, and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans while the theme park is closed.

Other restaurants like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. are open for take-out and delivery, though eating and drinking are not currently permitted on Universal property.

1 of 3

And of course we stopped by the famous globe fountain (currently being renovated) and Universal Studios Hollywood main entrance plaza to get a quick peek inside the park.

1 of 3

In the Universal Studio Store, they are selling some cool retro-style Universal Studios Hollywood merchandise and apparel.

1 of 4

Lastly, at the other end of CityWalk, a billboard still advertises Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen as “Coming Soon,” though it doesn’t appear any further construction is underway on the former Hard Rock Cafe building.

1 of 2

Before we left, we picked up a cold Butterbeer and quickly shuffled our way back to the Jurassic Parking garage to enjoy it off-property.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood is currently open daily from 12:00-8:00 PM in Universal City, California. Be sure to visit the shopping location’s official website for additional information.

 
 
