WandaVision Review Roundup

There’s only one more sleep until WandaVision arrives on Disney+ and reviews for the highly anticipated first series from Marvel Studios were released today. We’ve combed through many of them to bring you some of the best quotes about the show. Based on the reviews published today, the show already has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Critics were granted access to the first three episodes, two of which premiere January 15th.

“Never before has a show generated such belly laugh-inducing humor while also building a very uneasy energy and suspense underneath it all.” – Mike Mack, Laughing Place

“Director Matt Shakman, head writer Jac Schaeffer, and production designer Mark Worthington clearly have oodles of affection for these TV classics, and practically every detail here serves as a kind of homage.” – Roxana Hadadi, RogerEbert.com

“WandaVision is unquestionably the most experimental thing Marvel has ever produced.” – Hoai-Tran Bui, Slash Film

“The assumption is that viewers coming off an 18-month MCU drought will groove onto a serialized enigma buried beneath layers of meta-parody. A good assumption, and WandaVision is already the best original series on Disney+.” – Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly

“WandaVision may not be weirder than Guardians of the Galaxy, which still has a talking raccoon and an adolescent sapling, but there's something creatively courageous about handing a postmodern exploration of sitcom conventions to an audience expecting snazzy suits and explosions.” – Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

“WandaVision is an absolute winner for Marvel Studios and a heckuva debut for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on television.” – King Patel, Comic Book Movie

“Despite its character and dialogue beats, WandaVision isn’t a sitcom; it’s a sinister thriller wearing respectable clothes and an unnervingly bright grin.” – Caroline Framke, Variety “The best thing about WandaVision is the charming lead actors' ability to let loose. The actors are having fun and showing off their performance skills, not always possible in feature films with 15 other superheroes, fight sequences and supervillains.” – Kelly Lawler, USA Today

“Overall, WandaVision serves as a shrewd and generally impressive calling card for Marvel's broader Disney+ strategy, after the high bar that Lucasfilm established with The Mandalorian." – Brian Lowry, CNN

“Any invested Marvel fans that are hoping for a swift injection of some action, may come away from the first few episodes slightly disappointed. But WandaVision has a charm that deserves to be fully embraced, and there is a lingering promise that there's a whole lot more to be discovered – especially with the knowledge that characters and events will play directly into future movies.” – Laura Jane Turner, Digital Spy