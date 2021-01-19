Disney nuiMOs Plush Arrive in Style on shopDisney

They’re here! They’re finally here! Disney nuiMOs have officially made their debut in North America and we are beyond excited. These plush, posable cuties are just as fashionable and fun as you and they make great companions on all of your adventures. And now instead of having to visit the Disney Parks in Asia, fans can stop by shopDisney to purchase the adorable collectibles.

Disney nuiMOs

The name nuiMOs is a blend of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model. Disney nuiMOs are meant to be an extension of one’s self with the flexibility to change their looks to suit one’s unique personality and taste. Each month new shopDisney will debut new outfit collections so your favorite characters will always have something great to add to their wardrobes!

nuiMOs Plush – $17.99

Plush and Outfit – $17.99 + $12.99

nuiMOs Fashion – $12.99-$19.99

nuiMOs Accessories – $19.99

Ready for Adventure

Now that you’ve got your nuiMOs, make a name for yourself as their stylist! Get started as an official nuiMOs stylist and receive a free Style Certificate!

And don’t forget to download these free backgrounds so you can create your own photo booth for posing your nuiMOs and showing off their great fashion sense!