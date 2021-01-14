Disney nuiMOs Character Plush to Debut January 19th with First Wave of Fashionable Outfits Designed by Maeve Reilly

Earlier this month, shopDisney teased the arrival of Disney nuiMOs in Europe and North America and they’ve now revealed a debut date: January 19th! To help the nuiMOs make a fashionable entrance, Disney teamed with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly to design signature outfits for the plush and fans are going to want every single look.

What’s Happening:

Starting on January 19th, the adorable, poseable, plush characters will arrive in North America and Europe and fans could not be more excited.

The collectible character cuties originally debuted in Japan then started appearing in Disney stores in China, Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

And they’ve become quite the sensation! Disney nuiMOs gained popularity on social media as fans styled and took their plush on adventures during everyday life; be it to a Disney theme park, the beach, a shopping trip or anything in between.

Now fans around the world can join the fun! The first release will include Disney nuiMOs plush of: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck Stitch Angel

Along with the nuiMOs plush, Disney will also release an assortment of outfits and accessories so fans can mix and match to create unique styles.

Meaning of nuiMOs:

The name nuiMOs is a blend of the Japanese words nuigurumi , meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

, meaning plush and meaning model. Disney nuiMOs are meant to be an extension of one’s self with the flexibility to change their looks to suit one’s unique personality and taste.

Pricing:

Disney nuiMOs plush will retail for $17.99 USD each

Outfits and accessory sets will be available for $12.99 USD each

Where to Shop:

On January 19th, shoppers will be able to find Disney nuiMOs plush from the following retailers: shopDisney shopDisneyUK Disney stores in North America and Europe Select Disney Parks around the world



A Stylish Debut:

To kick off the launch of the collection, Disney has turned to celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly to design five signature Disney nuiMOs looks for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Maeve’s Disney nuiMOs style creations are: Streetwear: Tokyo vs LA street style Loungewear Day to Night and a Day at Disney Parks



What They’re Saying:

Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “Disney is unique in its ability to create a phenomenon in one region and expand the excitement to other parts of the world. Bringing Disney nuiMOs to North America and Europe, while maintaining the authenticity that made these plush so beloved in Asia, will enable millions of additional fans to express their love for our characters and stories while celebrating their own individuality by creating personalized looks.”

Maeve Reilly: “It was so much fun to style and create these looks for Disney nuiMOs plush for their big global reveal. I have a huge love for accessorizing and think attention to detail is critical to creating the perfect outfit for any occasion whether that’s heading to a lunch or watching a movie on the couch. These little plush are perfect to personalize and express your own sense of style.”

Other Disney nuiMOs Releases

Add to Your Collection:

On the first Monday of each month, beginning February 1st, new accessories, outfits or plush will be released

Here’s a sneak peek as some of the upcoming collaborations:

Loungefly

Spirit Jersey

Ashley Eckstein and Wesley Taylor