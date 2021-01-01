Japan’s Plush Doll Line Disney nuiMOs Coming Soon to shopDisney

shopDisney revealed that Disney nuiMOs, small poseable plush line with additional outfits that’s already a hit in Japan, are coming to the United States soon.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney shared an Instagram story on January 1st, 2021, that featured small poseable plushes celebrating New Year’s Day.
- The line is called Disney nuiMOs and like Disney Tsum Tsum, they first premiered in Japan.
- Each plush character is about 4-inches tall and features wire in their hands and legs so they can be posed in various positions, similar to Annalee dolls.
- The ads feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, but more characters are likely coming as well.
- In Japan, the line has expanded to not only include the sensational six and Goofy’s son Max, but also characters like Chip and Dale and their female counterpart Clarice, plus characters from Zootopia.
- Japanese Disney Store’s also release seasonal wardrobes for the characters, each sold separately, as well as costumes so they can dress like other Disney characters. You can see a few pictures in our Adventures by Disney Trip Report.
- We will share more information as Disney makes it available.