Dress Up Your Disney Pin Display with New Disney Flair Bags and Charms on shopDisney

What’s more fun than collecting Disney pins? How about displaying them! Last year shopDisney introduced their Disney Flair line debuting a series of bags and charms designed for showing off your favorite collectibles. Now there’s even more fun items to start your new year off right!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Flair

Share your love of all things Disney with Disney Flair! This series of pins and collectibles makes it easy to take the magic with you everywhere you go.

Flair Bags

Disney Flair bags are perfect for every fan. Whether you bring everything with you to the park, or prefer to keep things as light and hands free as possible, these bags are specially made to display all of your Disney pins.

Flair Charms

From soft and cuddly to bring and glittery, these cuesty charms bring even more whimsy to your displays.

Flair Pins

Finally, what’s a Flair bag without some Flair? Several new pins are now available on shopDisney spanning a variety of characters, themes and fandoms!