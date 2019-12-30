shopDisney Introduces Flair to Forever Disney Collection

Are you one of those Disney fans who proudly displays your love for the company or do you only offer the bare minimum? Don’t worry, we’re not here to shame you, only to encourage you! If you’re thinking about upping your Disney flair, now’s the perfect time to visit shopDisney and check out their Forever Disney Collection. A selection of bags, charms, and flair that are new to the site offer a fun way to show off your favorite fandom.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Flair Bags
Well aren’t these fun! A perfect blank canvas for you to decorate as you like, the classic red or black is great for everyday use including visits to the Disney Parks. Plus, for a limited time, you can get a free Disney key starter pin when you purchase any of these styles.
Bag Charms
Fuzzy Friends
What a clever way to add some whimsy to your travel tote or purse! Both abstract and immediately recognizable, this take on some Disney icons is fantastic. I don’t know about you, but I’m going to be snatching up all three of these cuties.
Cute Charms
If you’re looking for something a bit more elegant, check out the new bag charms that will make quite the statement piece.
Flair
Finally, we’ve arrived at the flair! From individual pins to collectible sets and delightful buttons, you can’t go wrong with any of these colorful decorations.
Pins
