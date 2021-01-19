Five Favorite “The Muppet Show” Episodes to Watch When the Series Arrives on Disney+ in February

by | Jan 19, 2021 10:47 AM Pacific Time

With the wonderful news this morning of Jim Henson’s classic The Muppet Show arriving in its entirety on Disney+ next month, I’ve decided to put together a quick list of my favorite episodes (I chose one from each of the five seasons) for enthusiastic Muppet fans to check out when the show drops on the streaming service February 19.

Season 1, Episode 24 – Vincent Price

The horror-movie icon popped up in The Muppet Show’s first-season finale to spook all our favorite felt friends. Fun fact: this is the first episode of the show in which all of the sketches revolve around a common theme. It also marks the debut of one of my absolute favorite Muppets– Uncle Deadly!

Season 2, Episode 11 – Steve Martin

The late 70s saw Martin’s fame skyrocket due to his legendary standup performances, and he brought his banjo prowess and comedy chops to The Muppet Show in one of the all-time best episodes, predating his starring role in The Jerk. Maybe not-so-fun fact: this episode aired exactly two years before I was born.

Season 3, Episode 9 – Harry Belafonte

Belafonte’s performance of “Turn the World Around” remains one of the most haunting and touching moments in Muppet history, to the point where he reprised the song at Jim Henson’s memorial service in 1990. We also get a fantastic Muppet rendition of “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and a drum battle between Harry and Animal. How can you go wrong?


Season 4, Episode 19 – Mark Hamill

“The Stars of Star Wars” arrive on The Muppet Show set with Luke Skywalker bringing his multi-talented “cousin” Mark Hamill along for the ride. This may be the most well-remembered episode of the series due to its tie-in with the beloved space-opera franchise, but it earns its reputation by being incredibly fun and featuring additional guest appearances by Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2.

Season 5, Episode 21 – Paul Simon

Are you going to Scarborough Fair? Rhymin’ Simon stops by to perform a number of his famous songs with the Muppets in this toe-tapping episode from the show’s final season. Plus, Gonzo and the chickens sing “El Condor Pasa” with the wrong lyrics: “You write ‘em your way, I’ll write ‘em mine!”

All five seasons of The Muppet Show will arrive on Disney+ one month from today: Friday, February 19, 2021.

