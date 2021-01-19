“The Muppet Show” Comes to Disney+ February 19

Well, we finally got our Muppet announcement after days of anticipation, and it is a good one. All five seasons of The Muppet Show will be coming to Disney+ on February 19!

It's time to play the music. It's time to light the lights. It's time for The Muppet Show on #DisneyPlus! All five seasons of @TheMuppets' classic series are streaming February 19. pic.twitter.com/wE1UgqrLwO — Disney (@Disney) January 19, 2021

Gonzo’s stunts, Fozzie Bear’s acts, The Electric Mayhem, Muppet Labs, and Pigs in Space are all now a click away as all five seasons of The Muppet Show come to Disney+ on February 19.

Calling all Muppet fans! Get ready for a major and important Muppet announcement coming soon. What is it? We have no idea. — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) January 14, 2021

Four days ago, The Muppets Twitter account along with the personal Muppet accounts had been teasing an announcement coming soon. Rumors spread through the internet of what it could be, but today we got the official reveal, and being able to watch all season of The Muppet Show is a pretty big deal!

The variety show series started in 1976 with guest star Joel Gray and ran through 1981 with the last episode guest-starring Shirley Bassey. The show has also hosted Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill.

What They’re Saying:

Kermit the Frog: "It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more. Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

With The Muppet Show, Disney+ adds to their huge selection of Muppet movies and series you can watch as shown below. If you haven’t become a member of Disney+ at this point, what are you waiting for?!