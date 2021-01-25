Elegant Jewelry Collections by Rebecca Hook Celebrate Disney Vacation Club, Annual Passholders

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Disney Vacation Club, and as already introduced, shopDisney is helping members to celebrate the milestone with new merchandise. In addition to shirts, magnets, and phone cases, a new collection of jewelry by Rebecca Hooks has debuted. But that’s not all, she also has some lovely accessories for Annual Passholders.

Disney Vacation Club

30th years of magical memories and amazing vacations are definitely worth celebrating! These elegant dress-up accessories will bring a hint of Disney fun with you wherever you go.

Annual Passholder

Don’t worry Annual Passholders, we haven’t forgotten about you! Rebecca Hook’s offerings include a pendant necklace and Mickey Head earrings. But the best part is that both are available in silver or rose gold.