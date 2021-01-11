Celebrate “30 Magical Years” of Disney Vacation Club with Milestone Merchandise on shopDisney

Can you believe that Disney Vacation Club is celebrating its 30th anniversary? shopDisney is commemorating the milestone with several new items that feature a new logo that almost looks like Mickey Mouse. Not only does it nearly resemble the Big Cheese, it also features some magical stars and a lovely ombre color transition from blue to purple.

Disney Vacation Club 30th Anniversary Merchandise

Is there anything more magical than a Disney vacation? Well, that depends on who you ask, but we’re pretty sure Disney Vacation Club Members would say, yes! Why? Because they know that the way to enhance their visit is by staying at Disney Resort! For the past 30 years, DVC members have made Disney Resorts their home for vacations, long weekends, and other magical getaways. And now to celebrate three decades of magic, shopDisney has introduced a new logo featured on several colorful merchandise items.

Magnet

Phone Case

Shirts for the Family

