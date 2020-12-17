New Disney World Offer Gives You Two Extra Theme Park Tickets

Planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate the new year? Disney just announced a special offer you can take advantage of starting January 5, 2021, that adds two extra days to your theme park tickets.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced a new 2021 deal where you can get two free days added to your theme park tickets if you book a four-night/three-day stay room and ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels.
- The package can be booked starting January 5, 2021, for travel dates January 8, 2021 through September 25, 2021.
- If you take advantage of the offer and get those two extra days at the parks, we’d highly recommend experiencing the return of Park Hopping and Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is also expected sometime in 2021.
Before booking, make sure to check out all the offer details here.