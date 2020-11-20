Park Hopping to Return to Walt Disney World with Modified Process

by | Nov 20, 2020 7:32 AM Pacific Time

In recent months, visits to the Disney Parks have been quite different as the resort strives to entertain guests while keeping them and their Cast Members safe. However, a familiar part of the Walt Disney World experience will soon be returning: Park Hopping. Starting next year, guests will be able to spend time at more than one park per day, although the process will see some major updates.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning January 1st, 2021, Walt Disney World will reintroduce Park Hopping abilities for guests who purchased a ticket or annual pass with Park Hopper benefits, but there will be some important modifications to the practice.
  • Before hopping is possible, guests will need to make a Park Pass reservation for the first park they plan to visit and will need to enter that park before being able to hop another.
  • Currently, Park Hopping guests will not need to make reservations for the other parks they wish to visit, but this is subject to change.
  • Another important change is that Park Hopping will only be available during certain hours.
  • For example, the Disney Parks Blog notes that Park Hopper hours will typically start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s scheduled close time — although this could change on a given day.
  • Additionally, parks are subject to capacity restrictions.
  • Disney recommends that Park Hopping guests consult the My Disney Experience app for the latest Park Hopping hours and other information.
  • Walt Disney World also released an infographic, providing a better look at the process:

  • Of course, Walt Disney World continues to enforce a number of safety measures, including requiring proper face coverings for guests two years old and up.
