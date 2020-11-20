Park Hopping to Return to Walt Disney World with Modified Process

In recent months, visits to the Disney Parks have been quite different as the resort strives to entertain guests while keeping them and their Cast Members safe. However, a familiar part of the Walt Disney World experience will soon be returning: Park Hopping. Starting next year, guests will be able to spend time at more than one park per day, although the process will see some major updates.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning January 1st, 2021, Walt Disney World will reintroduce Park Hopping abilities for guests who purchased a ticket or annual pass with Park Hopper benefits, but there will be some important modifications to the practice.
- Before hopping is possible, guests will need to make a Park Pass reservation for the first park they plan to visit and will need to enter that park before being able to hop another.
- Currently, Park Hopping guests will not need to make reservations for the other parks they wish to visit, but this is subject to change.
- Another important change is that Park Hopping will only be available during certain hours.
- For example, the Disney Parks Blog notes that Park Hopper hours will typically start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s scheduled close time — although this could change on a given day.
- Additionally, parks are subject to capacity restrictions.
- Disney recommends that Park Hopping guests consult the My Disney Experience app for the latest Park Hopping hours and other information.
- Walt Disney World also released an infographic, providing a better look at the process:
- Of course, Walt Disney World continues to enforce a number of safety measures, including requiring proper face coverings for guests two years old and up.