A New Food Studio and Entertainment Acts Highlight the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Disney recently sent out an update through the Disney Parks Blog with new things to look forward to for Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which runs from January 8 to February 22, 2021 at Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

With the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starting January 8, Disney has sent info out some new things you’ll be able to experience at the event, including a new Food Studio.

Voices of Liberty

Over at World Showplace, you’ll be able to watch performances by the acrobatic troupe “Art Defying Gravity.” You can watch a video of their previous performance from 2020 below.

Also at World Showplace, you’ll be able to catch “Visual Art in Performance,” in which an artist paints favorite Disney characters in minutes. You can watch a video of Trevor Carlton doing just that from his performance in 2020 below.

Food Studios will be located all around World Showcase and a new one will be joining the line-up in 2021, Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio. The new Studio will be located between France and Morocco, featuring a chilled seafood cocktail and blue corn pupusa topped with shredded pork.

If you’re one for complimentary treats, and honestly who isn't, you can take part in the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine. This adventure can be found inside the Festival Passport. You’ll purchase five different food items around the various Food Studios and receive a complimentary treat after completion.

For scavenger hunt fans, Figment’s Brush with the Masters returns, where you’ll help Figment find art that is placed all around World Showcase. It’ll be available to purchase at various merchandise locations.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be happening at Walt Disney World Resort from January 8 through February 22,2021.